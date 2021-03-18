ESPN reports that Kieran Gibbs is set to join Inter Miami on a two-and-a-half year deal this summer after coming to a verbal agreement with the American club.

The 31-year-old has also attracted interest from New York Red Bulls and DC United, but Inter Miami had always been the clear frontrunners in the race for his signature.

Price-tag and salary:

Gibbs is currently plying his trade at West Brom, where his contract is due to expire in June. This means that Inter Miami will be able to sign him on a free transfer.

The former Arsenal full-back is the Baggies' highest earner at the moment, with the Midlands outfit paying him £70,000-a-week.

Statistics:

Despite being paid handsomely, Gibbs is by no means a guaranteed starter at the Hawthorns. He has made just 11 appearances all season, and has not featured for Sam Allardyce's men since January, with injuries scuppering his progress.

The 10-cap England international has picked up more red cards than goal contributions this term after getting sent off against Everton back in December. An off-the-ball incident meant that Gibbs was given his marching orders early, as Everton went on to secure an emphatic 5-2 victory.

His performances have not picked up much since then, leading to him receiving an average match rating of 6.29 from Whoscored this term in the Premier League, which is only joint-18th amongst the West Brom squad.

Expert opinion:

Gibbs has endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign, but is still a classy operator when at his best.

Former Leeds full-back Danny Mills highlighted Gibbs' attributes when talking to Football Insider about the defender last year.

He said of Gibbs: “A player with great experience, clearly great quality as well."

Verdict:

Gibbs may possess the qualities outlined by Mills, but he has not been able to show them regularly this season.

His fitness has been a key issue, and that has forced him to watch on from the sidelines for much of the year whilst his West Brom teammates desperately try to avoid the prospect of being relegated back down to the Championship.

With the side now 10 points from safety, their chances of staying up appear slim.

Gibbs departing the club looks to be a good move for all parties.

West Brom can no longer justify paying him so well when they look destined to drop into the second tier. Meanwhile, Gibbs now gets the opportunity to resurrect his career as part of an exciting project at Inter Miami over in the MLS.

