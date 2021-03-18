Luis Suarez endured a miserable evening as Atletico Madrid suffered a 2-0 defeat away at Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The Uruguayan has been in fine form for Atletico since joining Diego Simeone’s side from Barcelona in September, scoring 18 goals in 29 appearances.

But he struggled badly at Stamford Bridge and was subbed off by Simeone shortly before the hour-mark.

Per Optus Sport, Suarez failed to complete a single successful take-on, didn’t create a single chance, and had zero shots on target.

It was no surprise when the 34-year-old was substituted for Angel Correa after just 59 minutes, although the player himself wasn’t impressed with his manager’s decision.

Suarez left the pitch with an ironic smile on his face before taking a seat on the steps and frustratingly removing his kit.

Video: Suarez's reaction to being subbed

Watch the footage here…

The South American was clearly frustrated after being subbed but he can’t blame his manager for taking him off. He was awful.

“It’s normal that he got angry when he was taken off, players want to stay on,” Simeone said, per Goal, after the match.

"We wanted a new way to attack them so we made changes.”

Suarez sets unwanted Champions League record

Per Spanish football statistician @2010MisterChip, Suarez became the first centre-forward to make 25 consecutive away appearances in the Champions League without scoring a single goal.

His latest away goal in Europe’s premier club competition came way back in September 2015 when Barcelona drew 1-1 with AS Roma in Italy.

That’s almost six years ago now. Madness.

'His legs have gone'

Speaking on talkSPORT following Wednesday night’s match, presenter Andy Goldstein said of Suarez: “My goodness his legs have gone.”

His co-host Jason Cundy added: “There was one moment in the first half where he looked like he might get away from Antonio Rudiger and he’s just out-strengthened him.

“He was quicker and stronger. Suarez’s best days are behind him, we know that.

“Would Suarez be playing for Man City, top of the Premier League, right now? No chance. Yet he’s playing for the best side in Spain.”

In Suarez’s defence, though, he has produced some excellent performances for Atleti this season.

One poor performance away at Chelsea shouldn’t overshadow what has mostly been an impressive debut campaign with the Rojiblancos.

