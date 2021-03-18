Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start to life as Chelsea manager continued on Wednesday evening.

The German's side beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, securing themselves a 3-0 victory on aggregate and a place in Friday's Champions League quarter-final draw.

It was a dominant performance once again by Tuchel's team, with the Blues' defence and the tireless N'Golo Kante keeping Atletico's array of talented attackers at bay.

Up top, German duo Timo Werner and Kai Havertz were a constant threat and the latter really is beginning to live up to his £72m price tag.

It was also a night that saw Hakim Ziyech emerge from the shadows, the Moroccan playmaker scoring Chelsea's first goal.

Ziyech finished off a sweeping counter attack and one Blues fan has noticed that the strike is virtually identical to one of the club's most famous goals.

The effort in question? Didier Drogba's against Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in 2012, a goal that would play a decisive role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph that year.

You can check out the comparison below.

Video

The goals really are eerily similar, especially as the opposing goalkeeper in each clip - Jan Oblak on Wednesday and Victor Valdes in 2012 - both make contact with the ball after diving to their left.

Perhaps the only downside to the comparison is the fact Ziyech scores with his weaker right foot, while Drogba's effort came from his weaker left peg.

But they're still incredibly similar and Chelsea fans will be hoping that Ziyech's strike against Atletico has put them on the road to a second Champions League success.

After the game, Ziyech praised the team's performance, particularly his combination with Werner and Havertz.

“I think we find each other well,” he told Chelsea TV. “Of course, Kai and I tried to find Timo in space and I think we did well.

1 of 20 Let's start with an easy one. Which footballer do these eyes belong to? Dele Alli Cristiano Ronaldo Joao Cancelo Ander Herrera

“We could have finished the game [earlier] but we [unfortunately] didn’t. I think we used the space [that] Timo [had] really well.”

It's certainly an exciting time to be a Chelsea fan.

News Now - Sport News