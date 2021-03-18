For many of us, getting hold of a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox series S/X has been like leaving your mask on the dining room table and trying to enter a local Sainsbury's; impossible!

For large portions of the year, it's felt like the better part of companies selling PS5s in the UK have been run by scalpers, auctioning off Sony's elite next-gen console for far above the registered retail price.

It has been truly frustrating.

If you are one of the fortunate souls who managed to get your hands on a next-gen console before the scalpers swept in and took them off the market, consider yourself very fortunate.

It is, however, the great difficulty that has accompanied buying the latest digital consoles that makes this next story so remarkable.

ResetEra user Traxus recently opted to trade away his sleek-looking PlayStation 5 in favour of revisiting times-gone-by on an N64, the classic Nintendo console that gifted us the likes of Goldeneye and Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of time.

Here's what he had to say about the trade on ResetEra: "It all started last year sometime when I found an old broken-ass CRT television by the side of the road. Conjuring up images from a lost time, the haunted relic called out to me, much like sirens of the old tales enticed unwary sailors to their doom.

"I put it in my trunk, unleashing a cursed chain of events that would lead to me rebuilding and augmenting my childhood Nintendo 64 collection, almost breaking my back hunting down a much nicer (but also free) 27" Sony Trinitron, and selling my PS5 Digital Edition (for a small profit) to support my crippling addiction, much to my wife's chagrin."

Like many of you, I LOVED the N64 back in the early 2000s. I've been a PlayStation guy ever since but the N64, in my opinion, was better than the original PS1 (at least it was until FFXV came out and we all swapped back). But the idea of trading away a brand new PS5 for a console that is rapidly approaching its 25th birthday is beyond me -- there is no way teenage me would have traded an N64 for an Atari back at the turn of the century; not a chance.

Predictably, it doesn't look as though this will be the end of Traxus's stint on next-gen consoles.

The avid gamer intends to pick one up further down the road when the PS5 is a bit cheaper and prices for the N64 skyrocket due to it being considered retro (this guy is a genius!)

"I already had my fill of the wonderful launch titles and my digital library isn't going anywhere," he said.

"I'll probably just jump back in when it's more widely available in stores around the launch of God of War 2 or Horizon Forbidden West, possibly with an even better hardware revision. I have a couple children now and I feel like of all the retro consoles, the N64 is just fun as hell, especially for young kids with all of the amazing 3D platformers on the system. I've been playing Super Mario 64 with my boy and it holds up every bit as well as it played in 1996."

It just occurred to me that Traxus probably stands to come out of this trade at quite the profit.

PS5 prices will continue to go down, N64 prices will continue to go up, and a nostalgic Traxus gets to chase around after his son, wielding a golden gun for a few years whilst he waits to make bank; safe in the knowledge that PS5 will be waiting for him when he gets back to 2021.

Not a bad idea when you think about it!

All hail Traxus!

