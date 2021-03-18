Mike Tyson is not done with boxing yet, not by a long shot.

At the ripe-old age of 54, Tyson is still looking in terrifying shape as he bids to add yet more fights to his sparkling CV.

Tyson made a sensational return to the ring in November 2020 as he took on fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in a high-earning exhibition bout.

It proved to be a massive success, with the world once again caught in the grips of Tyson mania.

After seeing the success of that first bout, numerous legends have been throwing their names into the hat to have a go at Tyson, hoping to bag themselves a slice of the 'Legends' empire Tyson is building.

Lennox Lewis has said he would be more than willing to lace on the gloves one more time to face Tyson but it seems another ghost from Tyson's past is first in the queue.

Evander Holyfield shared one of the most fearsome rivalries in the history of sport with Tyson in the nineties, culminating in two massively controversial fights that have blighted Tyson's reputation ever since.

In the second bout, Tyson was disqualified for biting a chunk out of Holyfield's ear not once, but twice.

Now, the 58-year-old Holyfield looks eager to settle the score, calling Iron Mike out on multiple occasions while showing off his incredibly ripped physique.

Tyson has yet to respond to Holyfield's call out but he did confirm the date of his next fight during a recent episode of his Hotboxin podcast.

Speaking to Canelo Alvarez, Tyson revealed that he is set to fight again as soon as May.

"End of May, where you (Canelo) fought (Miami) same ring you fought in," he said. "May 29th, May 31, something like that, right where you fought, same ring."

Whether Tyson will be fighting Holyfield remains to be seen but he seems the most likely option at this point.

It may have taken nearly thirty years, but it looks like we're finally going to get the trilogy bout we've always wanted.

News Now - Sport News