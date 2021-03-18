Talk of a Manchester City quadruple is becoming increasingly prominent in the mainstream media.

Pep Guardiola's side are 14 points clear at the Premier League summit with just eight games left to play, have a Carabao Cup final date to look forward to in April, have just qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League and face Everton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday.

No side in English football history has ever managed to win all four competitions in a single season. If City do manage to clinch all four trophies, it would be an unprecedented achievement of immense historic significance.

Not only are City in contention to win all available silverware, they're embarking on this remarkably ambitious pursuit while playing a mind-blowing brand of fluid football.

Guardiola has received esteemed praise throughout his career and been hailed as one of the greatest tactical philosophers the game has ever seen.

Joao Cancelo's prowess as an inverted full-back, the rise of Ilkay Gundogan and the resurrection of John Stones are all individual tales of success that have added to the cult of Pep during the current campaign.

But, of course, not everybody is besotted by City's achievements or invested in their bid to win all four available trophies.

Fans of Manchester United are always willing their local rivals to fail, but the threat of seeing City top their 1999 treble achievement adds a deeply profound layer to what's unfolding in front of our very eyes.

And one of United's most notorious supporters, Mark Goldbridge, who is a divisive social media personality and football content creator, believes that City will ruin football if they eclipse United's treble achievement or Arsenal's Invincibles season.

In a video spanning nearly 12 minutes posted on his YouTube channel, Goldbridge outlined why he thinks City are in danger of ruining the game.

Predictably, the crux of his argument revolved around the financial power of City's owners and the sheer depth of their squad, comparing the arrival of Sheikh Mansour to a lottery win.

"Owners have taken a club that could have been Villa, could have been Everton, could have been Newcastle. It could have been you! It's like winning the lottery. Manchester City won the lottery and I don't see them going anywhere."

He was also keen to emphasise that the gulf in class between City and the rest of the Premier League has been laid bare this season: while other clubs are struggling with the hectic physical demands which have been imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, City's huge roster of first-class players has allowed them to rise above their rivals.

And perhaps most controversially, he suggested that the City manager's job is one that a top coach simply cannot fail in before suggesting that Jose Mourinho would also triumph if he was in Guardiola's shoes.

After laying out his issues with City's lack of identity and the manner in which the owners have engineered the club's success, he went on to explain why he believes the Citizens are in danger of ruining football.

This is what he had to say from the ten minute mark onwards.

"I think it ruins football if Manchester City win the treble. It ruins football if Manchester City become Invincibles, because I don't think these victories are built on anything other than these people who came in and went 'we're gonna buy football', and I think that's what it's all about," said Goldbridge.

He went on to candidly admit that he is envious of City's success, and even a touch bitter.

"Everybody wants that rich owner, that's exactly what Manchester United want. But the difference is, it could have been anybody. It's not because of Pep, it's not because of De Bruyne. Pep could be managing Villa now with De Bruyne. This could be anybody.

"This is just rich owners buying football. And the danger for me is, and what ruins it is: what if they do go and win 20 of the next 25 titles and become the most decorated team in English football history?

"What if they do go and win a treble? What if they do become invincible? Did Arsenal's Invincibles mean something to them? Yes it did. Did Manchester United's treble mean something to us? Yes, it was the impossible dream. It felt impossible at times.

"I don't think it feels impossible for Man City. They've got the league, and in the Champions League are they not going to get the same advantage?

"They've got a real opportunity of doing it and I just think it's dangerous for football.

"They've got a huge advantage with no fans in the ground as well. Everything is looking like Man City could pull off something ridiculously epic, historical - but that history will be tainted in my opinion."

What Goldbridge fails to acknowledge at any stage is the ubiquity of multi-billionaire owners at the elite level of the game.

City, of course, owe a huge debt to their owners and would never have achieved such roaring success without them, but they are one of a multitude of elite outfits who rely on substantial investment to achieve their ambitions on the pitch.

If City do manage to win the quadruple this season, Goldbridge's meltdown video will certainly make for essential viewing.

