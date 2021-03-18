Spanish teams have really struggled in the Champions League this year.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Sevilla all made it out of their respective groups, but only one of them will feature in Friday's quarter-final draw.

Los Blancos are now Spain's sole representative in club football's biggest competition after their bitter city rivals Atletico were eliminated by Chelsea on Wednesday evening.

Diego Simeone's side were outplayed from start to finish at Stamford Bridge, losing the game 2-0 and the tie 3-0 on aggregate.

The current La Liga leaders were utterly woeful in both legs and Chelsea 'keeper Edouard Mendy rarely had to make a save over the course of the two matches.

Atletico's performance on Wednesday has attracted a lot of criticism on social media, so much so that La Liga has been labelled a 'Farmers' League' by football fans on Twitter.

Fan reaction

Football Twitter really is a savage place.

But while there's a degree of recency bias in the tweets seen above, there are also worrying signs that La Liga is in serious decline.

As revealed by Spanish football expert Colin Millar, teams from La Liga have played Premier League opposition six times in European competition in 2020/21 and the aggregate score stands at 11-0.

For the first time in quite a while, the best teams from Spain's top division don't strike fear into the heart of opposing sides.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona are very weak at the back, while Atletico's defence is not what it once was and their attacking play in both legs against Chelsea was dreadful to watch.

Real Madrid will, of course, represent a difficult quarter-final tie for anybody on paper, but they're also far from the all-conquering side they once were.

Los Blancos are still heavily reliant on the old guard of Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema, something which the remaining teams in the Champions League can certainly take advantage of.

