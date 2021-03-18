Claret & Hugh reports that West Ham encouraging transfer news for West Ham, with one agent claiming that Jesse Lingard could be available for as little as £15m this summer.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form since joining the East London club on loan, leading to speculation that he could make the move a permanent one.

Price-tag and contract situation:

Rumours over United's asking price for Lingard have varied in recent weeks. Just last month, it was being claimed that the Red Devils wanted £20m to allow the midfielder to leave.

However, an agent speaking to Claret & Hugh has now said on Lingard's situation: “It will be the flattest summer window ever and with the player’s wages at around £107k a week plus bonuses United may struggle to get a price of £20m to £25 million they are hoping for.

“Good player of course but there’s no sell on value in him on a three year contract so the price could fall a bit in the current circumstances."

A further positive for West Ham is that Lingard's contract at Old Trafford is set to expire next year, meaning that the upcoming summer transfer window represents United's best opportunity to get a substantial fee for their player.

Statistics:

Lingard's form since joining the Hammers in January has been phenomenal. He has recorded six goal involvements in as many matches, helping the side to four wins during that period.

His average match rating from Whoscored since he arrived in the capital has been 7.41 - making him the highest-rated West Ham player.

He also tops the rankings in terms of shots taken, having averaged 3.2 shots per game in his six appearances. His closest competitor, Michail Antonio, is down at 2.2 shots per match.

The England international has provided opportunities for his teammates as well. He has made 1.2 key passes per game this term, putting him joint-second in this category behind Aaron Cresswell.

Expert opinion:

West Ham manager David Moyes has been impressed with the impact that Lingard has had on a squad that were already enjoying an excellent campaign.

Speaking about the attacker last month as reported by Manchester Evening News, he said: "Jesse has brought us quality, which he's got. Over the years he has shown his level. He can play several roles - wide, as a 10, as a forward, an out-and-out 9 if we needed, a midfield player," said Moyes.

"He takes the ball. He is someone who is helping us open games up. We needed something else [in the squad] and I think Jesse has given it and he has also helped the players around him by running with the ball and building play up. I've been really pleased."

Verdict:

If Lingard is available for £15m, it seems like a no-brainer for West Ham that they should try to keep him beyond the summer.

His quality in the final third has been evident ever since his debut for the Irons, when he netted a brace against Aston Villa.

He has proven that was not a one-off by consistently delivering the goods in the weeks that have followed.

Furthermore, West Ham could be involved in Europe next year, and may benefit from Lingard's experience in these competitions.

Even if the next transfer window sees reduced fees across the board, it still seems unlikely West Ham will be able to pick up a player of likewise pedigree for just £15m.

The Irons should be biting United's hand off to get that deal done.

