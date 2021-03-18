Drew McIntyre has opened up about WWE’s newly-introduced rule that restricts wrestlers from “thigh slaps.”

For most of us, this does not come as a surprise, seeing as thigh slaps have always been regarded with a melange of humour and/or scorn - depending upon who you support.

However, it seems like WWE is beginning to go a few extra miles this time around, with there being reports of wrestlers being hit with fines.

Not only this, but there is also a sign in gorilla position that reminds all the Superstars not to slap their legs or thighs when performing kicks on their opponents.

While for someone like Jim Ross - who famously branded the practice of thigh slapping as "embarrassing” in a podcast - this is a nail hit right on the head, McIntyre, however, is not best pleased.

That the Scotsman, who is set to lock horns against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 37 for the WWE Championship, is a proponent of the Claymore Kick, is no secret. It is what he resorts to as his finisher.

And with the new rules being in place, it goes without saying that he will have to change his ways - reluctantly so. The 35-year old, however, feels that his move shouldn’t be classified as a leg slap in the first place.

“For the general fans, if you’re good enough [at leg slapping] that you can do it — like a Shawn Michaels — then you’re not gonna catch it,” he said, when speaking to Alfred Konuwa of Forbes.

“It’s become so blatant at times, that I think you’ve got to pick and choose your moments. But, when it comes to the Claymore — let me explain how the Claymore works — people said to me ‘you’re slapping your leg,’ that’s not the case with the Claymore.

“When I raise my leg, and kick forward, you’e got a 6’6, 270-pound man jumping and kicking you. I’ve got a very strong shoulder, so when I’m throwing that kick and I also put some shoulder behind it, I’m just adding force. So, you see, it’s not really a leg slap for me, it’s just extra force.”

Whether it’s extra force or a slap on the thigh is an interesting question, but you would wonder, given the history, if Vince McMahon will be interested in answering it at all.

