Journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are scouting Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Tariq Lamptey.

The young right-back made the switch from West London to the South Coast in January 2020 for just shy of £3m and Lamptey has impressed during his time with Brighton.

Since the move, the 20-year-old has made 19 appearances in the Premier League and has recorded five goal involvements during that time.

However, Romano has recently revealed on his Here We Go Podcast that the former Chelsea man has attracted the interest of Arsenal, as the club are reportedly scouting the right-back.

“I can confirm that Arsenal are scouting him, they are following him closely,” Romano said on his podcast.

“But just to clarify… at the moment there is nothing. It is just scouting the player. There is nothing close to an agreement with Brighton. There are no advanced negotiations.

“I can say that Arsenal want to sign a right-back, but they have a list. So, I expect a right-back on the market for Arsenal, but let’s see if it will be Lamptey or another one.”

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

Following Project Restart, Lamptey emerged as a star in this Brighton side and Romano himself previously described the full-back as “one of the best young right-backs in the world”.

However, the Chelsea academy graduate has now been ruled out for the rest of the season, as his hamstring injury required surgery.

Although Lamptey has impressed during his time with the Seagulls, the question is whether he will return to the same explosive form that we saw prior to his injury.

Furthermore, the defender recently signed a new long-term contract in January, which saw his deal extended to June 2025.

Therefore, it’ll be interesting to see whether Arsenal pursue Lamptey this summer or decide to go down a different route.

