Kamaru Usman has been one of the form fighters in the UFC for several years now.

Aptly known as 'The Nigerian Nightmare', Usman has strung together a mightily impressive record since joining the UFC in 2015.

He made his debut in Dana White's famous Octagon in a fight with Hayder Hassan in 2015, winning via submission in the second round.

Since then he has gone from strength to strength, roaring up the rankings by winning 13 fights on the bounce.

He won his first title in 2019, overcoming the powerhouse that is Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision on a momentous night at UFC 235.

He has since defended that title on 3 separate occasions, beating Colby Covington in late 2019, Jorge Masvidal in 2020 and, most recently, Gilbert Burns.

His victory over Burns extended his unbeaten run in the organisation to 13 leaving his current-standing MMA record at 18-1-0.

Usman possesses an incredible record in the UFC - one that will live long in the history books as one of the best ever.

The below is a round up of his UFC record with opponent, result, date and event, finishing round, and how the fight was won/lost.

Kamaru Usman Record

Gilbert Burns | Win | UFC 258 13/02/21 | 3 | KO/TKO



Jorge Masvidal | Win | UFC 251 11/07/20 | 5 | U-DEC

Colby Covington | Win | UFC 245 19/12/19 | 5 | KO/TKO

Tyron Woodley | Win | UFC 235 02/03/19 | 5 | U-DEC

Rafael Dos Anjos | Win | 30/11/2018 | 5 | U-DEC

Demian Maia | Win | 19/05/18 | 5 | U-DEC

Emil Meek | Win | 14/01/2018 | 3 | U-DEC

Sergio Moraes | Win | 16/09/17 | 1 | KO/TKO

Sean Strickland | Win | 08/04/17 | 3 | U-DEC

Warlley Alves | Win | 19/11/2016 | 3 | U-DEC

Alexander Yakovlev | Win | 23/07/2016 | 3 | U-DEC

Leon Edwards | Win | 19/12/15 | 3 | U-DEC

Hayder Hassan | Win | 12/07/15 | 2 | SUB

There is every possibility that Usman could go on to become one of the truly great UFC combatants if he continues to be unbeatable.

He has looked comfortable in his last few fights and is more than capable of leading the pack in the welterweight division for many a year to come.

