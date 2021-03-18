Sheffield Wednesday news: Darren Moore issues Danny Simpson transfer update

Sheffield Wednesday's hopes of avoiding relegation to League One were dealt a major blow last night as they were forced to settle for a point in their clash with Huddersfield Town.

Despite taking the lead at Hillsborough in the 36th minute via a strike from Josh Windass, the Owls were unable to hold on as an unfortunate own-goal by Callum Paterson levelled up proceedings.

Paterson was then thwarted in the closing stages of the clash as his effort was saved by Huddersfield goalkeeper Ryan Schofield.

As a result of this draw, the Owls lost further ground on Birmingham City in the race for survival as Lee Bowyer's side secured a 2-1 victory over Reading.

Set to face high-flying Barnsley on Saturday, Wednesday know that they need to pick up a positive result at Oakwell if they are to have any chance of retaining their second-tier status for next season.

Whilst the transfer window is currently shut for Championship sides, the Owls have been looking into the possibility of bolstering their squad via the free agency market this month.

As reported earlier this week, defender Danny Simpson is currently on trial at Wednesday as he looks to earn a move to the club.

Making reference to the 34-year-old, Darren Moore confirmed that the Owls are taking a look at him but have yet to make a decision on whether to offer him a deal.

Speaking to ExaminerLive about Simpson, Moore said: "We have looked at Danny.

"He was someone that has come up on our radar.

"Nothing has been decided yet.

"He has been a name that has been circulated with the club but at the moment nothing has happened with him."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Simpson hasn't played senior football since leaving Huddersfield last summer, it would be somewhat of a risk if Wednesday do indeed opt to sign him.

During the previous Championship campaign, the defender only managed to win 1.4 aerial duels and produce 0.3 block per game as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.54.

Given that defenders Dominic Iorfa, Cheyenne Dunkley, Julian Borner and Tom Lees have all averaged a higher match rating score this season compared to Simpson's despite Wednesday being in the Championship relegation zone, it could be argued that he may not be an upgrade on the club's existing options.

Although Simpson possesses a wealth of experience at Championship level having played 118 games in the division, he has now entered the twilight of his career at the age of 34 and thus may struggle to recapture the form that he illustrated several years ago for Leicester City in the Premier League.

Whilst it is imperative that Moore makes a plethora of changes to his squad during the upcoming transfer window regardless of what division Wednesday find themselves in, they ought to steer clear of signing Simpson.

