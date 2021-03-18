Chelsea were heavily criticised for their decision to sack Frank Lampard in January but Thomas Tuchel has done an excellent job so far since replacing the Englishman at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are currently undefeated under Tuchel, who recorded his ninth victory as Chelsea boss against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson earned the Premier League outfit a deserved 2-0 victory over Diego Simeone’s side.

Emerson’s goal was scored in the fourth minute of stoppage-time with his very first touch of the ball.

The Brazil-born Italy international entered the fray in place of Kai Havertz and smashed Christian Pulisic’s pass beyond Jan Oblak to seal a 3-0 aggregate victory for the Blues.

All of Chelsea’s players joined Emerson in celebrating the goal, including ‘keeper Edouard Mendy.

Footage has now emerged of Mendy’s length-of-the-pitch run to join in with the celebrations - and it’s superb. Watch it here…

We’re used to hearing Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On (also referred to as ’Titanic music’) over clips like these, so it makes a refreshing change that another song has been used on this occasion.

Chelsea fans are loving the footage of Mendy’s run.

Mendy, a £22 million signing from Rennes, has performed well for Chelsea during his debut campaign with the Blues.

The 29-year-old replaced the unconvincing Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper and has been solid so far.

Speaking after last weekend’s 0-0 draw between Leeds United and Chelsea, Rio Ferdinand said on BT Sport: ”I can talk about it [Mendy’s impact] from a defender’s perspective, confidence just flies throughout the team.

“When you look back behind you and think if I make a mistake there’s still one person behind me who I can lean on to make a save and pull me out a bad situation and he does that.

“I think he’s got a real commanding presence. With his feet I think he’ll improve, he needs to.

“But everything else in terms of a goalkeeper the most important thing is saving the ball, I think he’s very sound.”

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell also praised Mendy following the draw against Leeds, adding: "We know that when it comes down to it we can rely on Edou.

"Those one or two opportunities in a game when he has to concentrate and make a vital save, we know he is going to do that for us."

