Tottenham will have the opportunity to sign Paulo Dybala this summer, although they have doubts about the Juventus forward, according to the Daily Star.

Spurs are long-term admirers of the playmaker, having tried to sign him in 2019, but will need to trim down their squad first if they are to make a move for Dybala.

Chelsea have also been linked with the 27-year-old. Manager Thomas Tuchel believes that Kai Havertz, Mason Mount and Timo Werner have similar qualities, though, so is hesitant about making an offer.

Price-tag and contract situation:

Transfermarkt valued Dybala at £99m back in December 2018, when the Argentine was a key player in a Juventus side that were dominating Serie A. His market value has dropped considerably since then, but he is still currently worth £63m.

However, Tottenham's pursuit of the attacker could be helped by his contract situation. Dybala's deal with the Italian champions runs out next year, suggesting that Juventus may have to accept a more modest offer in the coming months, or risk losing him for nothing in 2022.

Statistics:

Dybala's season has been hampered by injuries. He has not played since early January due to suffering knee ligament damage, whilst he also started the campaign with a thigh problem.

When he has featured, he has been nowhere near as effective as he was in 2019/20. Dybala earned the Serie A MVP award last year after scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists in 33 league appearances.

This term he has been used in just 11 top-flight matches, and has only got four goal involvements to his name.

He remains an attacking threat when he does play, though. Dybala leads the way at Juventus in terms of key passes this season, averaging 1.8 per game in the league.

He is also happy to take a shot on, as he averages 2.6 shots per game in Serie A - a number only bettered by Cristiano Ronaldo within the Turin-based side.

Expert opinion:

Although Dybala has struggled for game time this season thanks to his fitness issues, he has previously shown what he is capable of when in his best condition.

Speaking last year about the striker, Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero praised Dybala's progress.

In a conversation with Sky Sport Italia, via Forbes, he said: “Considering what I know of him, his performances on the field and off, I think that Paulo has matured in recent months. The best show of that was how he dealt with what happened over the summer, his reaction emblematic of how much he has grown.

“We knew he was someone who loves to work and today I feel he has become a complete player.”

Verdict:

With Heung-min Son on the left, Gareth Bale on the right and Harry Kane up top, Dybala could be the final piece of the jigsaw in the attacking department of Jose Mourinho's 4-2-3-1 formation as the No.10 linking the frontline and the midfield.

Lucas Moura has taken up that role in three of Spurs' last four Premier League games and while he's provided one goal and one assist in that time, the fact remains that the Brazilian has never really held down a consistent role in Tottenham's starting XI since arriving from PSG four years ago - he's only made 62 Premier League starts for them in that time.

Dybala is a little younger, and according to Transfermarkt has played over 100 games in the No.10 role for Juve, so he's a more established option in that position.

Upgrading on Moura by signing Dybala might just elevate Spurs' attacking quartet to being as formidable as anything Liverpool and Man City can offer next season.

