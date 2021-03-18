Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez feels his defeat to Floyd 'Money' Mayweather back in 2013 was a lesson as much as anything.

Beating Mayweather has eluded anyone who has come up against him. The legendary boxer has a 50-0 record, which, when you factor in some of the names he has beaten, looks yet more impressive.

Alvarez has oozed invincibility himself, with his defeat to Mayweather as a 23-year old all those years ago being the only blot on an otherwise perfect record.

Obviously his journey has been long and hard, and a part of it, he feels, has to be credited to what he learned that night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"I know what happened, I'm going to be with my trainer all my life, because I know,” he said on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

"When I fought with Floyd, I was 23. I always think I need to fight first with Cotto, Lara and all of those guys and then Floyd.

But that's what it is. I needed more experience, more mature. I don't take that fight like a loss, I learned from that fight.

You have to say, this is what elite mentality looks like. It is of little surprise that with such an attitude, Alvarez has become the superstar that he is today.

He may have been throughly outclassed by Mayweather in that iconic bout, but since then, he has gone from strength to strength, winning titles in multiple weight divisions - middleweight, super-middle and light-heavyweight - while he also boasts the WBC and WBA belt (168lb division).

Despite falling short on that historic night, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has developed into one of the greatest boxers to ever step foot into the ring, and being 30 years old, we wouldn't be surprised to see him continue to win fights long into the future, only cementing his legendary status further.

Alvarez will next face Billy Joe Saunders in May.

