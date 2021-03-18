England manager Gareth Southgate has officially announced his squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

Due to the fact a number of Three Lions regulars are absent through injury, Southgate has included a few unexpected names alongside the likes of Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Raheem Sterling.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and West Brom's Sam Johnstone have been called up for the very first time, while there are returns for Jesse Lingard, Luke Shaw and John Stones.

Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old sensation Jude Bellingham has also made the cut after starring with the German club in his debut season, although it's unlikely he will feature in any of the games due to Germany's quarantine rules.

You can check out England's latest squad in full below, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Michael Keane both notable absentees.

A pretty decent squad given England's injury issues.

Alexander-Arnold's omission is obviously a big talking point and Southgate has already explained why he made the call to drop the Liverpool right-back.

"I don't think he's played at the level he's been at during the last few years," he told the media. "He’s a big talent and I’m sure he will play a big role for England in the future."

One of the other big calls made by Southgate was picking Watkins ahead of Leeds' Patrick Bamford, a decision that wasn't easy to make for the England boss.

"Both Ollie & Patrick's goals records have been good," Southgate added. "We like the personalities of both. We like Ollie’s pressing, speed & runs in behind. For his first season in the Premier League at a big club, he’s done exceptionally well.

"Patrick is very unfortunate & who knows we could be sitting here in a few days time & we have a problem. Patrick is a player that we're very much looking at as well."

