Runner goes viral on TikTok after clocking 19mph on treadmill

A runner called Daphne has gone viral on social media after running 19mph on a treadmill with ease.

The video of Daphne running was shared on TikTok by the ubrZati training facilty in Florida, before it was posted by espnW on Twitter. Nearly eight million people have now viewed Daphne running at 19mph without breaking a sweat.

While the clip shows four athletes running at the impressive speed, viewers were most taken by Daphne’s nonchalant style. Twitter user @musesloveme posted: "Daphne look like she was out for a light jog that can't be her top speed."

Daphne has now amassed a number of fans on TikTok, and ubrZati has played to the crowd by releasing a compilation video of the athlete.

According to the ubrZati website, the training facility aims to “build an athlete’s speed, power, agility, and endurance, along with teaching optimal running form/efficiency for peak performance.”

News Now - Sport News