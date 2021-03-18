Anthony Joshua has revealed his latest physique progress in the build-up to the biggest fight in British boxing history, and it's safe to say he is looking in unbelievable shape.

Promoter Eddie Hearn eased public nerves over the state of the fight negotiations when he confirmed this week that both Joshua and Tyson Fury had put pen to paper despite fears that it would be delayed.

With the news coming this week that the two-fight deal has been signed, all eyes turn to training camps and getting into shape ahead of the heavyweight showdown.

AJ's Physique

Joshua has faced heavy criticism over the years for his physique and its supposed usefulness in the boxing sphere, not least from his opponent the Gypsy King.

Fury has often called Joshua a bodybuilder and used this to highlight a perception from some quarters of the media cohort and fanbase that Joshua is more of an ‘Instagram fighter’ or male fitness model than a proper fighter.

After Joshua was outboxed by Andy Ruiz Jr in their first fight, concerns over his pure boxing abilities were brought to the forefront of water-cooler workplace conversations. In an odd quirk of the sport of boxing, some people even suggested that his career could be over if he lost the rematch.

As the Ruiz loss was Joshua’s first, coming in an already hugely successful world championship winning career, his demise was hugely exaggerated.

A leaner and more boxing-savvy Joshua duly demolished Ruiz in the rematch. However, Tyson Fury has been keeping alive and well the perception of Joshua’s training plan being imbalanced.

Joshua took to Twitter yesterday to show off his impressive work in the gym. He posted a couple of pictures of himself working the punchbag alongside the caption: “God himself does not judge until the end of days.... why should you or I”

Contrast this to Fury, who recently shocked fans with his ‘holiday’ physique, borne from halting training amid the earlier fight negotiation hold-ups.

Fury has opened up as the bookies’ frontrunner in the lead up to the first fight of a proposed double-header. Is a jacked-looking Joshua making a mistake? Perhaps he will he look significantly different by the time of the fight.

It is just as likely he will come in having packed on yet more muscle to boost his punching-power in his search for a killer early knockout.

