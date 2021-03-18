F1 chiefs have finally revealed the first details of the brand new Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with the track promising to be the 'fastest street circuit in the world'.

The aforementioned track, which will be one of the longest in the F1 global offering at 3.84 miles per loop, is made up of no less than 27 corners.

However, despite the high number of bends, the Jeddah streets promise an average speed of an astonishing 155mph, giving it the potential to be one of the most exciting races of the year.

Saturated with high-speed chicanes and esses, the Jeddah track will certainly test the skill and courage of the driver, providing plenty of opportunities for frightfully high-speed cornering.

Alongside the circuit details, F1 released a series of stunning images highlighting what the December Grand Prix could look like.

Speaking on the exciting reveal, F1 managing director Ross Brawn said:

"It's always very exciting to release the details of a new circuit and the Saudi Arabia Street Circuit is no exception.

"We have worked very closely with the design team and with the promoter to ensure we have a track that provides exciting wheel-to-wheel racing for our fans and challenges all of the drivers.

"The setting is incredible, on the Red Sea, and we can't wait to see the cars on the track in December."

Also released was an electrifying computer generated lap of the circuit from a drivers point of view, showing just how fast the 2021 field will be tearing around the track.

Finally, HRH Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal, President of the Saudi Automobile & Motorsport Federation added:

"We are looking forward to welcoming motorsport fans to Saudi Arabia.

"Next December will be a huge moment, when we host the biggest event in motorsports.

"This is a continuation of the endless support that sports in general, and motorsport in particular, is receiving from His Royal Highness King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prime Minister, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

"Even though this is the first time we will host a Formula One Grand Prix, delivering such important international events is further confirmation of the Kingdom's ability to manage and organise these events to the highest standards for our fans and growing young population."

