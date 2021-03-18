Former WWE stalwart The Big Show has divulged the existence of a proposed match involving superstar singer Justin Bieber.

After 22 years of loyal service to WWE, Big Show left to join AEW in a shock move last month. This comes after years of being underused by the WWE hierarchy. He’s now known by his real name - Paul Wight - in AEW.

Now no longer under Vince McMahon’s boot, Wight’s tongue has loosened as to the goings-on at WWE.

Wight, appearing on Chris Jericho's podcast, has revealed there was a plan in place for the money-spinning appearance of Justin Bieber at SummerSlam.

Wight said, as per Fightful: "Years ago, I had worked out with a friend who knew Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber.

"It was going to be John Cena, The Big Show, and Justin Bieber against The Wyatts at SummerSlam. This deal was really... Bieber was on board, he was excited and wanted to work with John and I. This was a big deal.

"One of the people making decisions said, 'I don't see how Justin Bieber is going to relate to our audience.' Does anyone not see the amount of eyes Justin Bieber would bring to that match? I think WWE offered to promote his album.

"You're dealing with Scooter Braun, he's all about cash. They jacked Scooter around for about two weeks and he's like, 'It's not going to happen. I got the kid a million dollars to watch a soccer game and he'll be on a private jet."

Although plonking Bieber into a match would certainly have brought a phenomenal number of eyes to WWE, they may have dodged a bullet.

For many years now, professional wrestling as a whole has been open about the sport being scripted and even classifying itself as ‘sports entertainment’. However, having Bieber winning a match would have strayed way too far out of the realms of possibility for most fans, especially hardcore fans.

As he is a celebrity, WWE would inevitably write the script that Bieber would win, just as modestly sized boxer Floyd Mayweather toppled the giant Big Show, who was around two-and-a-half times his weight. The chances of this happening in a real fight are almost zero, but at least Mayweather brought some credibility to the match, being a real legendry fighter.

Additionally, Bieber having John Cena in his team also made victory a sure thing, as WWE wouldn’t allow the face of their now more family friendly content lose at a PPV such as SummerSlam.

With Bieber’s victory being a certainty, this appearance would've damaged the credibility of WWE and would have attracted ridicule from hardcore fans and non-wrestling fans alike.

Would the ratings boost from having Bieber on television outdo the damage to its credibility? Now, we’ll never know! (Probably!)

