Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are keen to extend the contract of midfielder Fabinho.

The 12-cap Brazilian international has been an integral part of the Reds' success since arriving at the club in 2018. During his time on Merseyside, Fabinho has won the Champions League and the Premier League.

He has become a popular figure at Anfield, and Romano has claimed that the reigning champions want to tie the holding midfielder down to a new contract, having shown his importance to the team in the last three years.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said: "Keep an eye on Fabinho because Liverpool are pushing. They want to make a proposal to Fabinho. They are so, so happy with him. Jurgen Klopp is in love with Fabinho, so they are working to extend his contract and Fabinho’s happy at Liverpool so [there are] positive feelings also from his side."

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Fabinho's value to Liverpool has been evident once more this term, as he has often had to drop back into defence due to the side's injury crisis.

He has slotted into this previously unfamiliar role with ease, and it is no coincidence that his teammates struggled in January and February when he was absent with a muscle injury, losing three of six Premier League games.

Whilst Liverpool's campaign has undoubtedly been disappointing, Fabinho has been one of their better performers.

In his last two matches, the 27-year-old has moved back into midfield and continued his excellent form. In the second leg of the Champions League tie against RB Leipzig, he made three interceptions - the joint-most for Klopp's men.

He followed that up by making the joint-most interceptions again when the side travelled to Wolves on Monday night.

Fabinho appears to be in his prime, and having demonstrated his versatility and class in recent months, it seems a sensible move for Liverpool to look to keep him on their books.

