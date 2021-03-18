Eden Hazard's time at Real Madrid has been an unmitigated disaster.

When Los Blancos secured the Belgian superstar on the back of one of his greatest seasons at Chelsea, it looked as though they'd filled the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo as best as possible.

However, we'd be lying if we said that Hazard has even been able to show flashes of the sort of form that saw him become one of the Premier League's greatest ever players over in Spain.

Hazard's injury nightmare

But in Hazard's defence, it appears as though his lack of momentum at the Bernabeu has largely been out of his hands with constant injuries limiting him to just 25 performances in La Liga.

The same player who notched 21 goals in all competitions during his final season at Stamford Bridge has only been able to find the net four times since moving to the Spanish capital.

And therefore, when it was confirmed that Hazard had picked up the 11th injury of his Real Madrid career this week, football fans were left wondering whether he'll ever come good in Spain.

Potential ankle surgery

Besides, according to Transfermarkt, Hazard had missed no less than 352 days and 54 games of action due to injuries ranging from his ankle to hamstring since leaving England.

And now, per Marca, the Real Madrid star is entertaining the idea of ankle surgery for third time, potentially missing out on Euro 2020 to try and solve the problem beneath his injury nightmare.

However, while that might sound like a wise decision on paper, there's one professional opinion in particular that carries a word of caution if Hazard were to go under the knife once again.

'Hazard may never play again'

That's because Dr Jose Gonzalez, who works for Atletico Madrid, has claimed that a third ankle operation for Hazard has the potential to end his footballing career forever.

According to a translation from the Daily Mail, Gonzalez told Ondacero: "Hazard has to train with the team for up to 10 training sessions.

"In my experience it is difficult for him to return to playing at his level with Real Madrid this season. If a player returns after a long injury without having hardly trained, the most normal thing is that he is injured again.

"He has anxiety, he wants to show that he is worth and wants to give 100% and he is not there for that.

"A third operation on Eden Hazard's ankle is very risky, there could be the possibility that the player would not play football again."

A worrying prospect

It's only a possibility, but it's an alarming one nonetheless. After all, the mere thought of one of the most talented players of the last 10 years retiring at just 31 years old is nothing short of alarming.

For now, we'll have to wait and see whether the medical experts deem ankle surgery to be the correct cause of action for Hazard, but it's clear that his current programme isn't doing enough.

We can only hope - whatever Belgium and Real decide upon - that it's the correct decision to ensure that football fans get to see Hazard playing at his glorious best once again. Get well soon, Eden.

