Everton transfers: Toffees keen on Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic

Everton are keeping tabs on Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

The Toffees are not the only club interested in the 23-year-old, dubbed the "next Haaland", with Juventus, RB Leipzig and Newcastle all linked with the rising star.

Price-tag and contract situation:

The Bundesliga side have reportedly set an asking price of €20m (£17.1m) for the forward.

Having joined Stuttgart in 2019, Kalajdzic still has over two years remaining on his current contract, indicating that the German outfit are under no pressure to sell their prized asset yet.

Statistics:

Kalajdzic has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2020/21, registering 17 goal involvements in 24 league appearances.

He has been in sensational form in recent weeks, netting eight goals in his last seven top-flight matches.

The promising youngster tops the standings in terms of shots taken for his side, having recorded 51 attempts on goal this season in the league.

By comparison, Everton's current first-choice strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison have managed 63 and 53 shots respectively in the Premier League this term, showing that Kalajdzic is not far from their level already, and seems to be only getting better.

Verdict:

Comparing Kalajdzic with Haaland is unsurprising. The pair both spent time in Austria, before moving over to Germany to see if they could shine in one of Europe's elite leagues.

Haaland has grabbed most of the headlines in the past 12 months, but Kalajdzic is starting to gain recognition after going on a remarkable goalscoring streak lately.

Whether he can keep that going remains to be seen, but a €20m price-tag appears to be a bargain considering the numbers he is currently producing.

If Everton can land the attacker to complement Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, they would arguably possess the strongest strike force outside the 'big six'.

