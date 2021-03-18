Chelsea are loving life under Thomas Tuchel right now.

The Blues took the largest scalp of the post-Frank Lampard era on Wednesday night when they expertly navigated their Champions League round of 16 clash with Atletico Madrid.

You really got the feeling that Tuchel was keeping Atletico at arm's length with his intricate tactics, wrapping up a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri.

Chelsea 2-0 Atletico (3-0)

Combine that with a 1-0 victory in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and there's good reason to think that the west London club are dark horses to win Europe's premier competition.

And although Chelsea's defensive solidity has been hogging most of the headlines, conceding just two goals in 13 games, make no mistake that Tuchel is also working wonders in the attacking half.

Besides, if reports are to be believed, one of the biggest reasons behind Tuchel's appointment at Stamford Bridge was the potential for him to get the best out of Chelsea's German forwards.

Werner under Tuchel

We've already seen the fruits of Tuchel's labour as far as Kai Havertz is concerned, dropping superb performances against Everton and Atletico, while Timo Werner is also starting to come good.

That might come as a surprise when you consider that Werner has only found the net once under Tuchel's rule, but to boil down his game to mere goalscoring would be woefully shortsighted.

Don't get me wrong, he still needs to add more goals to his game, but Werner's Atletico display was the latest reminder that he offers so much to Chelsea even when he's not rippling the net.

Werner's highlights vs Atletico

After all, Werner's slide-rule assist to Ziyech, which uncannily mirrored Didier Drogba's 2012 strike against Barcelona, was indicative of his electrifying creativity, dynamism and pace at the Bridge.

In fact, Twitter user @TS10i_ went as far as calling it 'the Complete CF performance' and it's clear that plenty of football fans agree with them based on the 1,500 'likes' at the time of writing.

Sounds dramatic, right? Well, we thought so, too, but trust us when we say watching the highlights themselves really changes that perspective, so be sure to check them out down below:

Take a bow, Timo, take a bow.

More than goalscoring

Perhaps the biggest positive of Roberto Firmino's rise during the 2010s was the growth of the idea that a centre-forward doesn't need to be scoring prolifically in order to fulfil their role.

And while we're not going to sit here pretending that Werner's goal-scoring record under Tuchel is good enough, we're also under no illusion that he's flopping at Chelsea like some might think.

Besides, even when he was bungling massive opportunities on a regular basis under Lampard, that didn't take away from the fact he was a buzzing and penetrative presence in the front line.

Werner proved against Atletico that he can channel all that energy into creative brilliance and we suspect it's only a matter of time before he exerts it on the net, too.

