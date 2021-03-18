Leeds United news: Diego Llorente reveals why he decided to join Whites

After picking up a point in their clash with Chelsea at Elland Road last weekend, Leeds United will be determined to build upon this particular display when they face Fulham in the Premier League tomorrow.

Having beaten Scott Parker's side 4-3 at Elland Road in September, the Whites may fancy their chances of securing a seventh away league victory of the season at Craven Cottage.

However, when you consider that Fulham have recently beaten the likes of Everton and Liverpool in the top-flight, Leeds cannot afford to underestimate their opponents who are currently battling to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Whilst Rodrigo is a doubt for Friday's clash due to injury, Diego Llorente could be in line to make a fifth-consecutive start for the Whites against the Cottagers.

Since joining the Whites from Real Sociedad during the previous summer transfer window, the defender has seen his progress halted by a number of injury issues.

Making reference to his move to Leeds, Llorente has admitted that it was the club's director of football Victor Orta who convinced him to switch Sociedad for Elland Road.

Speaking to Sky Sports about his decision to leave Spain, the 27-year-old said: "I started the season at Real Sociedad and I was focused on them, but I was also hearing about the possible offers that could arrive and could help me improve as a player.

"There were other offers before Leeds- last year as well - which were also interesting, but they didn't totally appeal to me.

"The moment I met with Victor and he told me about the interest Leeds had in me, I didn't have to think about it.

"He told me about the project, that it was secure and strong, and about the way the team played, how my characteristics as a player could help, what I could bring to Leeds, and also what Leeds could give me to help me grow as a player.

"When a player sees that, he doesn't have to think twice.

"And the playing style is more or less similar to what I was used to in Spain, so that was another motive to come here."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Llorente has been frustrated by injuries since joining Leeds, he will be determined to end his debut season in English football on a high.

The defender, who is valued at £18m on Transfermarkt, illustrated that he is getting used to life in the Premier League during last week's clash with Chelsea.

As well as recording a pass success rate of 81.1%, Llorente recorded the second-highest amount of tackles (2) and produced more clearances (3) than any other Leeds player as he recorded a match rating of 6.8.

Providing that he is able to build upon this display and learn from the guidance of Bielsa who has helped to transform the careers of Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich in recent years, the former Real Madrid man could emerge as a key player for Leeds next season.

