Gareth Southgate wasn't afraid to ruffle a few feathers with his latest England squad selection.

The Three Lions team is under the most scrutiny it's been this side of the 2018 World Cup with fans already plotting how their 23-man selection would look for Euro 2020 in the summer.

And with injuries in key positions ahead of the March clashes with San Marino, Albania and Poland, there was potential for a number of wildcards to make an impact on the international stage.

Latest England squad

However, truth be told, Southgate seemed to anger more England fans than he pleased when he unveiled the 26 players who will be pulling on the famous white jersey in the days to come.

As a result, here at GIVEMESPORT, we wanted to go through Southgate's selections with a fine toothcomb and amend some of the decisions that we think were wide of the mark.

In total, we reckon Southgate made five errors with this latest squad and have done our best to set them right by revealing the players that should be removed and who should be substituted in.

Now, it's worth saying that all the players who were picked are top quality and this is by no means an indictment of their quality because, frankly, Southgate has an impossible task this summer.

GIVEMESPORT England squad

So, bear in mind that this is simply my opinion, which is not necessarily the best one nor superior to yours. However, disclaimers aside, you can check out the GMS England squad down below:

Goalkeepers

Keep: Nick Pope and Dean Henderson

Remove: Sam Johnstone

Bring in: Karl Darlow

Look, there's no commodity like game time in the world of goalkeeping, so we understand why Southgate might have favoured Johnstone here, but I genuinely think that Darlow merits it more.

Besides, there was good reason to think he was the Premier League's best goalkeeper this season before being harshly dropped, making 81 saves and producing a masterclass against Liverpool.

Defenders

Keep: Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker

Remove: Eric Dier, Reece James and Tyrone Mings

Bring in: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Michael Keane and Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Ok, there's a lot to unpack here and yes, I'm fully aware that I'm suggesting a squad that's even heavier on right-backs than Southgate designed, but stick with me on this.

For me, Wan-Bissaka was a must for this week's squad because regardless of whether Southgate sees him in his plans or not, it was imperative to tie him to the England fold before he grows impatient.

And although, yes, Alexander-Arnold hasn't been at his best this season, I think it's far too risky of a move to bin off arguably the world's strongest attacking full-back mere months before Euro 2020.

And with Mings looking shaky in recent weeks, albeit in Aston Villa's strong back-line, I think Keane warranted a place above him on the back of some stellar performances for Everton.

Midfielders

Keep: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice and James Ward-Prowse

This is spot on from Southgate because the injuries to Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Jordan Henderson meant that improvisation was needed from the England boss.

Some fans have queried the inclusion of Bellingham but in my eyes, it makes sense to afford him greater game time in the international set-up when there's more room for young players than usual.

Forwards

Keep: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Remove: Ollie Watkins

Bring in: Patrick Bamford

Again, not too much wrong with Southgate's picks here because Danny Ings and Callum Wilson's knocks and Tammy Abraham barely playing eliminates some of the biggest debates up front.

But while we understand Watkins getting the nod by way of offering a more energetic and creative presence up top, there are just too many stats pointing in Bamford's direction for us to let it slide.

We think it's incredibly harsh for the player with the third-most Premier League goals from open play this season, as well as the fifth-most goal contributions, to have snubbed from the squad.

Tough Euro 2020 decisions

An improvement, a downgrade or much of a muchness?

We'd love to hear your thoughts on both Southgate's squad and ours, so be sure to let us know your selections on our social channels, but make no mistake that the debate won't end any time soon.

Besides, with hype around England's pool of talent reaching its highest heights in years, it's inevitable that Southgate is going to have to break some hearts ahead of Euro 2020.

