West Ham and Crystal Palace linked with Juventus midfielder

West Ham and Crystal Palace have enquired about Aaron Ramsey’s situation at Juventus, as the Welshman could reportedly leave this summer.

The former Arsenal man has made 42 appearances for the Bianconeri during a two-year stint with the Italian side.

However, it’s now being reported that the 61-cap Welsh international could soon be making his Premier League return, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

“Aaron Ramsey could leave Juventus next summer. He could come back to the Premier League,” the reporter tweeted.

“West Ham and Crystal Palace have asked for information on signing the former Arsenal midfielder.”

Ramsey, who is currently valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, has an abundance of Premier League experience and has made over 260 appearances in the division.

During his time with the Gunners, the Welshman racked up 51 assists and scored 40 goals in the top flight.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

During his time in the Premier League, Ramsey proved he is a high-calibre midfielder who is capable of both scoring and providing goals. Both West Ham and Crystal Palace would certainly benefit from his services.

Under David Moyes, the Hammers have had a superb season, as the East London side sit just outside the Champions League places. However, a problem area for the Irons is that beyond their starting eleven, West Ham don’t have much depth in their side.

With Jesse Lingard unable to play against his parent club and Pablo Fornals injured, Mark Noble was forced to start against Manchester United.

Ultimately, Moyes’ side struggled creatively and failed to record a shot on target. Ramsey could help solve this issue by bringing more attacking guile to the squad.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are reportedly having a mass squad overhaul this summer and the Welshman could be a welcome addition in South London.

Not a single Palace midfielder has recorded more than three goals this season and Ramsey can offer that attacking threat from the engine room. Across 983 minutes of Serie A action this season, the ex-Gunner has recorded seven goal involvements.

