Tottenham have crashed out of the Europa League in extraordinary circumstances after throwing away a two-goal advantage against Dinamo Zagreb.

The Croatian outfit's head coach, Zoran Mamić, was forced to resign just days ago after being handed a four-year prison sentence for fraud relating to player transfers.

Under emergency management, Dinamo stunned Spurs with a 3-0 victory on the night.

Jose Mourinho's side headed to the Balkans in complete control thanks to a Harry Kane brace in the first leg.

Surely, even Tottenham going full Tottenham couldn't have sent Dinamo through in those circumstances...

The first half indicated that Mourinho's men were happy to go through the motions, apparently assured of their progress in the competition. That was before Mislav Orsic's two goals sent the tie to extra time and he later completed his remarkable hat-trick.

His first goal was special, a powerful strike into the top corner from the edge of the box. A cross then found its way past a befuddled Eric Dier for Orsic to finish from close range. The 28-year-old added a third in extra time to put Dinamo three goals to the good and leave Tottenham on the ropes.

In extra time, Spurs knew an away goal would take them through, but they looked utterly shellshocked.

Mourinho will have badly wanted a response after the lacklustre 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby.

What he got was far from it and with the Lilywhites having pinned so many of this season's hopes on the Europa League, where do they go from here?

"Results are what they are - it's the manner," Jermaine Jenas said on commentary. "Two performances that are unacceptable."

The competition was Spurs' best hope of qualifying for the Champions League and serious questions will be asked of their manager's future regardless of the outcome of the Carabao Cup final.

