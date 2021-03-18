Tottenham transfer news: Daniel Levy had a conversation with Harry Kane about his future

While Tottenham Hotspur could yet win at least one trophy this season, the future of star man Harry Kane has been the subject of debate.

Reportedly priced at £150m amid links with both Manchester clubs, the England captain has previously admitted he would be prepared to leave Spurs if he didn't think he could win major honours.

Closing in on 28, journalist Dean Jones has shared some insight into a conversation Daniel Levy had with the England captain prior to the season starting.

Indeed, the Spurs chairman is understood to have asked Kane to give the club this season at least and re-evaluate his situation upon its completion.

Speaking on the recent episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones shared some details.

"Levy's had conversations with Kane in the past [about his future]," he said from the 7:59 mark onwards.

"Certainly ahead of this season, he was like 'go on, give us this season, it's going to be tough for everybody, get us through and we'll see where we're at."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

In a post-pandemic world, Kane's options do look fairly limited outside of a few select clubs.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both enduring financial problems while Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly trying to extend deals for both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have never traditionally spent as much as their rivals at the top of the European game.

With Juventus having to pay Cristiano Ronaldo too, that only really leaves the Premier League giants in Manchester as potential suitors. Indeed, City have been strongly linked with making a move for Lionel Messi on an eye-watering contract, while The Metro recently claimed United only had £80m to spend this summer.

Right now, there doesn't appear to be much of a realistic need for Tottenham to worry about someone coming in with a major money offer for Kane, potentially turning his head.

