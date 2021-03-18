Birmingham City news: Journalist outlines reasoning behind Lee Bowyer's switch

Birmingham City will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Reading when they head to Vicarage Road to face Watford in the Championship on Saturday.

Goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz and Harlee Dean secured all three points at St Andrew's in midweek as the Blues extended their advantage over fellow strugglers Rotherham United to six points.

Although the Blues illustrated some real signs of promise in what was manager Lee Bowyer's first game in charge, they will need to be on top-form if they are to pick up a positive result against a Watford side who are pushing for automatic promotion this season.

Given that Rotherham have four games in hand over Birmingham, it is imperative that the West Midlands-based outfit continue to pick up as many points as possible between now and the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Touchline Task podcast, journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Bowyer decided to leave his former side Charlton Athletic to join Birmingham as it will give him a better chance of prolonging his stay in the Championship.

The reporter said from 23:40 onwards: "From Bowyer's point of view, he is accepting that he could end up in League One next season.

"He cannot have had too much faith in Charlton's hopes of coming up from League One and he must think over the next two years he has a better chance of being in the Championship with Birmingham."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having made the perfect start to life at Birmingham by leading his side to a much-needed victory over Reading, it will be intriguing to see whether Bowyer is able to guide them to survival in the coming months.

Whilst the 44-year-old was unable to prevent Charlton from being relegated last season, he did get them to within a point of safety in what was a period of unrest at The Valley due to two changes in ownership.

By using the momentum gained from his side's performance against Reading in Saturday's clash with Watford, Bowyer could pick up a positive result at Vicarage Road in his second game in charge.

Providing that the Blues do indeed add to their points tally, they may be able to pile the pressure on rivals Rotherham who head to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City this weekend.

