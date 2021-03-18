Last week, GIVEMESPORT brought you news that Celtic had sounded out David Moyes as they hunt for a new manager.

Indeed, the 57-year-old has been under consideration amongst decision makers at Parkhead though he would be at the top of their price range.

According to new information sent to GMS, we can reveal that Moyes remains committed to the cause in East London despite interest from north of the border. While he is technically out of contract in the summer, there is an option for another year, and the former Manchester United wants to continue working.

After taking more of a leading role in their recruitment process since returning to the London Stadium in 2019, previous reports from The Sun have suggested he's keen on ensuring there is a continued improvement on that front.

Recent signings such as Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson and Jesse Lingard have all proven to be a success amid the Hammers' push for European qualification next season.

While David Sullivan did stress the fact West Ham were moving on to a 'higher calibre' of manager when replacing Moyes with Manuel Pellegrini in 2018, the two are understood to enjoy a strong working relationship.

Having rebuilt his reputation this season after difficult spells at Old Trafford and Sunderland, Moyes is surely a contender for the LMA Manager of the Year Award and, promisingly, looks set to stay at the club.

From here, perhaps West Ham can build. For Celtic, meanwhile, their search for a new manager goes on.

News Now - Sport News