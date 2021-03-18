Leeds transfer news: Yasser Larouci deemed too expensive

Leeds United seem hell-bent on making their long-awaited return to the Premier League the start of something special.

On the recent episode of The Transfer Window Podcast, Duncan Castles revealed that owner Andrea Radrizzani had contacted the out-of-work Max Allegri as a potential replacement for Marcelo Bielsa amid his plan to make the club the seventh force in English football in the coming years.

While there is clearly a long way to go on that front, Phil Hay has previously talked about the gradual process Leeds need to undertake in terms of padding out their squad ahead of next season.

To that end, they were recently linked with a move for Liverpool's young left-back Yasser Larouci in an attempt to strengthen their options, particularly with Ezgjan Alioski linked with a move away.

However, according to The Athletic, their attention has moved elsewhere.

Indeed, while the report in question does reveal the 20-year-old has been on Leeds' radar, it claims the Yorkshire giants believed the Algerian to be too expensive and have now made the decision to attempt to sign a more experienced option in that berth.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It's interesting to read that Leeds will look for more experience.

Young players such as Pascal Struijk and Illan Meslier have proven to be major parts of Bielsa's set-up this season so there is clearly a value placed on youth at the club, though a more experienced option may help balance out the squad.

By potentially introducing more Premier League nous to their ranks amid links with a move for Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt, perhaps they can help shore up their backline. While their overall style might not be conducive to attempting to completely shut the opposition out, they have conceded the fifth-highest number of goals in the league this season.

Should someone come in to help fix that, Leeds' squad could be even better equipped next season.

