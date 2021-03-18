Tottenham have crashed out of the Europa League in embarrassing circumstances.

It's no secret that Spurs have a reputation for bottling leads at the best of times, but surrendering a 2-0 aggregate advantage against Dinamo Zagreb might be their most humiliating in recent history.

Besides, Tottenham looked to be in complete control of the tie after Harry Kane's brace in the first leg and events off the pitch for Dinamo looked to benefit the Premier League side even more.

Spurs bottle 2-0 lead

That's because their manager, Zoran Mamić, was forced to resign just days before the return leg upon being sentenced to four years in prison for fraud relating to the transfer of players.

As such, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Tottenham would just swagger their way into the quarter-finals with a solid result in Croatia, but that couldn't have been further from the case.

After a pretty forgettable and goalless first-half, Dinamo threw cat after cat after cat amongst the pigeons by forcing extra-time courtesy of two strikes from Mislav Orsic.

Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Tottenham

And while an additional 30 minutes in the Croatian capital would have been humiliating enough for Spurs, there was another twist in the tale as Orsic helped himself to a mind-blowing hat-trick.

That's because the Croatian winger saved his best strike for last, dribbling fully 40 yards through a queue of Tottenham players, before firing a sizzling strike past the reach of Hugo Lloris.

Nevertheless, there was still time for Spurs to notch a third goal to steal the win on away goals and they came within a whisker of doing so before the final whistle confined them to embarrassment.

How did Kane not score?

And their big chance fell to the very player Jose Mourinho will have wanted it to: Harry Kane.

However, when the ball arrived at his feet with the goal at his mercy, a combination of an unconvincing finish and an amazing save Dominik Livaković thwarted the potential winner.

When you see the replays of Kane winding up for the strike, it's astonishing to think that he didn't save the day, but you can check out the dramatic intervention that made sure of it down below:

How are we going to explain to our children that Livaković prevented this from going in?

A big miss and a great save

We'll be completely honest, Kane should be scoring from there, but we're inclined to praise Livaković more than we're criticising the Spurs man because his performance was simply superb.

According to SofaScore, the Dinamo shot-stopper produced five saves from inside the penalty area, made 62 touches and completed two high claims during the comeback against Tottenham.

So, if anything, it was befitting that the 26-year-old came scrambling across his goal-line to prevent Spurs from bailing themselves out when, frankly, they didn't deserve it.

Besides, while Orsic will rightfully hog most of the headlines for his incredible treble, make no mistake that it was an incredible team effort from Dinamo that made the difference.

