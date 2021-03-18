Man Utd news: Door shut on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer return

While Lionel Messi's contract expires this year and the Argentine is rather naturally linked with a number of moves, the future of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo is equally as interesting.

Indeed, there have been suggestions the legendary Portuguese goalscorer could move back to Real Madrid after enduring criticism following Juventus' exit to Porto in the Champions League.

Given his status as an icon at Old Trafford, links with a return to Manchester United have rarely gone away, though journalist Dean Jones has shared an update.

Speaking to Pete O'Rouke on the latest episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones revealed that there is little chance the 36-year-old could return to the Theatre of Dreams.

"Man Utd - I think the door is closed," he said from the 3:35 mark onwards while discussing the star's potential transfer options amid links with a move back to the Spanish capital.

"There were murmurs of that happening earlier this season but anyone I spoke to close to United was pretty quick to shut it down."

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While Ronaldo remains one of the elite goalscorers in the game, the idea of him coming back to Manchester United at this stage of his career always seemed unlikely.

After all, United are understood to have been put off by the price tag Jadon Sancho commanded in the summer transfer window just gone, so it'd be quite a stretch to imagine they're willing to pay exorbitant wages for a man not far off 40.

As good as he may be, Ronaldo has been accused of hamstringing Juventus, largely because of his importance. Speaking on the latest episode of the On The Continent podcast, European football experts Andy Brassell and Lars Siversten spoke of how difficult it is to play with a young, mobile side with him in the team at this stage of his career.

It sounds crazy to say given all he's achieved over the course of his glittering career but the time for Ronaldo at Manchester United has now passed.

News Now - Sport News