Celtic manager news: Journalist suggests there could be an in-house appointment

Just how fresh a fresh start will be for Celtic remains to be seen.

While there are changes afoot at boardroom level amid reports of a major overhaul of the playing staff, there is a chance their search for a new manager will not extend very far.

Indeed, while the likes of David Moyes and Michael O'Neill have been considered, RB Salzburg coach Jesse Marsch is more likely to move to Germany despite his links with the vacant Parkhead post.

Speaking on the most recent episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, journalist Dean Jones hinted Celtic could in fact turn to caretaker boss John Kennedy should he use his time in temporary charge to convince them he's capable of leading the team on a regular basis.

"I just can't look further than the man who's got the job right now," he said from the 21:02 mark onwards.

"I think that there's a possibility that Celtic are waiting for Kennedy to make the job his own to be honest."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

There is a trend amongst even the biggest teams in Europe turning to former players as managers, even with relatively little experience.

While it'd be a stretch to put Kennedy's Celtic career on the same level as, say, Andrea Pirlo at Juventus or Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, it is clearly a strategy clubs have in mind these days, even if it doesn't sound like the most inspiring idea.

With reports of a director of football potentially coming in, perhaps Celtic will be looking to move to more of a continental type of model. After all, their failure to do so was talked about by Kieran Devlin of The Athletic and lamented as a sign of their complacency, which has ultimately cost them a coveted tenth league title in a row.

Perhaps there will be change at Celtic even if it is Kennedy who steps up.

