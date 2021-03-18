Tottenham Hotspur suffered one of the biggest humiliations in their recent history as they crashed out of the Europa League with a 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

Jose Mourinho lambasted his side's attitude after seeing their 2-0 lead capitulate against a side whose manager was sentenced to prison just four days ago.

The Portuguese said his players "didn't bring, not just the basics of football, but also the basics of life, which is to respect our jobs".

Dinamo might be in a crisis of their own, but there can be no underestimating the seriousness of the plight in which Spurs find themselves.

Out of the FA Cup, off the pace in the race for the Champions League, and now with their European hopes in tatters - even an unlikely Carabao Cup final victory over Manchester City is hardly going to paper over the cracks.

Yet as easy as it is to dwell on the north Londoners' woes, not least because they came just days after an abject display against Arsenal, Dinamo's incredible story shouldn't be lost in all this.

The Croatian press led with the admission it would be a "miracle" for the club to reach the quarter-finals in the midst of such adversity and under emergency management after head coach Zoran Mamic's departure.

This was about far more than overturning a two-goal deficit and the scenes at full-time were just remarkable - unless you're a Tottenham fan, that is.

Scenes like that are why we love the beautiful game.

Football is all about the agony and the ecstasy.

Unfortunately, it was yet more agony from a Spurs point of view and Mourinho is facing serious questions about his future as his side regressed further.

