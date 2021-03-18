Rangers have crashed out of the Europa League.

It's been a dramatic ride for the Glaswegian club, topping a group including European juggernauts Benfica, but their adventure on the continent was ended by Slavia Prague in the round of 16.

The Czech side are gaining a real reputation for breaking British hearts in this year's competition having beaten Leicester City in the round of 32 and followed it up with an impressive win at Ibrox.

Rangers 0-2 Slavia Prague (1-3)

And just like Leicester, Rangers had managed to secure a draw in Prague - holding onto a 1-1 scoreline courtesy of Allan McGregor heroics - but slumped to a 2-0 defeat on home soil.

Joining St Mirren as one of only two teams to defeat Rangers this season, Slavia secured a historic win on the road courtesy of goals from Peter Olayinka and Nicolae Stanciu.

And while it was most certainly a deserved win for the former Champions League outfit, there's no denying that Rangers gave them a helping hand, finishing the game with only nine men.

Rangers down to nine men

Leon Balogun was the second player to be handed their marching orders, picking up two yellow cards, but it was the dismissal of Kemar Roofe that hoovered up the column inches in Scotland.

That's because the 28-year-old was shown a straight red card for accidentally planting his boot into the face of Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar.

Now, it goes without saying that Roofe was trying to control the ball and didn't mean anything malicious, but it was a brutal challenge nonetheless and left Kolar in a bad way.

Roofe's Rangers red card

While Roofe walked off the pitch for an early bath, the Slavia shot-stopper instead exited the pitch on a stretcher in the 65th minute.

There was rightfully concern for Kolar, who looked to be badly cut, after the incident but fans will feel buoyed by his late appearance on the Slavia bench, albeit with numerous bandages for his wounds.

It was, by all accounts, an unfortunate incident and one that you can watch down below:

Oof. It's so good to see that Kolar is going ok.

Worrying challenges

In a week where Rui Patricio suffered a worrying head injury during Wolverhampton Wanderers' 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, the topic of protecting footballers in the modern game couldn't be more topical.

And this latest incident really goes to show just how much goalkeepers put themselves in the firing line, inevitably drawing comparisons to a similar episode between Sadio Mane and Ederson.

And while one can't help thinking that it will be impossible to rule out scares like these, it goes to show that everything must be done in the beautiful game to mitigate their likelihood.

Besides, as much as Roofe's tackle was a complete accident and one that he no doubt feels awful about, it only feels right that dangerous moments like that, intentional or not, are harshly punished.

