Pressure is mounting on Jose Mourinho after Tottenham's humbling at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb.

Having headed to Croatia with a two-goal first-leg lead, Mourinho found himself in an odd situation whereby he was facing a brand new opponent in the opposite dugout.

The club's manager, Zoran Mamic, had resigned just days earlier having been sentenced to four years in prison for fraud involving a protracted player transfers case.

To lose 3-0 to Zagreb in such remarkable circumstances is a blight on an already miserable season for Spurs, who have been dumped out of the FA Cup, Europa League and find themselves outsiders in the race for the top four.

It is becoming increasingly difficult for Mourinho to explain how he will turn the ship around, even with an upcoming Carabao Cup final against Manchester City in April.

First, though, he was keen to pay tribute to Zagreb and admitted in his post-match interview he had gone into their dressing room after the game to applaud them.

That footage has now emerged and to the Portuguese's credit, it clearly meant a lot to the players.

Then came Mourinho's interview, which it's fair to say won't have been as well received by his own dressing room.

He spoke for eight minutes - you can see the full interview below:

"One team that left everything on the pitch, they left sweat, they left energy, they left blood. In the end of the game they [cried] even tears of happiness," he said. "Very humble, very committed, and I have to praise them.

"On the other side, my team - I repeat, my team, I am there - that didn't look like was playing an important match. If, for any one of them, it is not an important match. For me it is, for the respect I have for my own career, and for my own job, every match is an important match for me.

"And I believe that for every Tottenham fan at home, every match matters. And another attitude is needed. To say that I feel sad is not enough. What I feel goes much further than sadness.

"I feel sorry that one my team that is not my team won the game based on attitude, based on compromise, so I feel more than sad.

"Football is not just about players that think they have more quality than others, the basics of football goes beyond that, the basic of football is the attitude. And they beat us on that...

"I feel sorry that my team is the team that didn't bring to the game not just the basics of football, I believe the basics of life, which is to respect our jobs and to give everything."

