Manchester United are through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Truth be told, European fixtures have been pretty cruel to the Red Devils this season and drawing Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in their Champions League group was just the beginning.

Since then, United have been forced to traverse Europa League knockout ties with Real Sociedad and AC Milan but to their credit, they've emerged from both games reasonably unscathed.

AC Milan 0-1 Man Utd (1-2)

And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves great credit for leading his side through the latter, securing a famous 1-0 at the San Siro after Milan exited the first leg with an away-goal advantage at 1-1.

However, entering half-time in northern Italy, United fans must have been chewing their fingernails into dust because a 0-0 scoreline left them with just 45 minutes to find the goal they needed.

But that's where Paul Pogba comes into things. The mercurial French midfielder was brought on for Marcus Rashford at the interval to shake up things - and boy did he make an impact.

Pogba's individual highlights

Despite being fresh from the treatment table after time out injured, Pogba produced a performance that was quite literally game-changing, scoring the winning goal just minutes after coming on.

With the ball bounding about the Milan penalty area, it was Pogba who showed composure when others panicked to fire past Gianluigi Donnarumma after fooling everyone with a fake shot.

Now, such an important goal would have been noteworthy for Pogba alone, but make no mistake that his overall performance at the San Siro was one that underlined his importance to United.

And courtesy of Twitter user @LSComps, you can enjoy Pogba's display in intricate detail by checking out his full individual highlights, which you can watch down below:

He's just pure class, isn't he?

Pogba's importance to United

Look, don't get me wrong, there's good reason to think that Pogba has caused more fuss than good since returning to United in 2016, but you simply can't deny how incredibly talented he really is.

And it's on nights like these that you really wonder whether United can just allow their £58.5 million-rated midfielder to swan out the exit in the summer because he really does produce moments of magic.

Besides, Solskjaer is only too aware of the difference that Pogba can make to this United side and made no secret about how impressed he was with the 28-year-old in his post-match interview.

According to the Express, Solskjaer remarked: "We've missed Paul. He's been out for almost two months and any team would miss a player like Paul Pogba.

"He is very important for us and he's going to give us a big boost. He makes a very, very big difference to us." Damn straight, Ole, because Pogba is most definitely Pogback...

News Now - Sport News