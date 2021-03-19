Slavia Prague have denied accusations that defender Ondrej Kudela racially abused Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara during Thursday night’s Europa League fixture at Ibrox.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said he was “angry and upset” after Kamara told him he was racially abused towards the end of the match.

"My player tells me he was racially abused," Gerrard was quoted saying by BBC Sport. "And the disappointing thing is that their people are trying to defend their player and calling us liars.

"I feel angry. I know Glen and trust him 100%. The Slavia player has caused this and something needs to happen quickly but that is above me. But whatever happens, I stand next to Glen.

"I don't even feel like talking about football just now. It's over to UEFA now and I just hope it doesn't get pushed under the carpet."

Gerrard asked Kamara at the side of the pitch whether he wanted to continue or walk off following the alleged racist incident.

"He said to me after the game he wasn't thinking straight," the Rangers boss explained following his team’s Europa League exit. "He wanted to carry on, he was obviously very upset."

Footage from the 87th minute shows Kudela covering his mouth before saying something to Kamara, who immediately reacted with fury while pointing towards his opponent.

However, Slavia Prague deny Kudela was racist. Per a club statement, Kudela claims he told the Finland international: “You f***ing guy.”

“The club denies the allegations of racism of one of the team captains Ondřej Kúdela,” the statement reads.

“Slavia resolutely denies the disgusting accusation of one of the team captains Ondřej Kúdela of racist behaviour. Already the founders of our club gave us crest where white colour means ‘the purity of the idea of sports and fair contest where the rival is not our enemy, but respected opponent’. Today, Slavia is an international club based on respect for our opponents and mutual respect of all people and cultures.

“After one of the brutal fouls, Ondřej Kúdela spoke to one of the Rangers players. “I told him ‘You f***ing guy’. It was said in emotions, but I absolutely deny there was anything racist in those words,” Kúdela stated.

“Slavia players faced an unprecedentedly malicious play from their opponents. They have never experienced such play in any game they participated in modern history of the European competitions. Many brutal tackles resulted in injuries of our players. Goalkeeper Ondřej Kolář was taken to hospital with ten stitches on his head.”

In the same statement, Slavia Prague accuse Kamara of assaulting Kudela in front of Gerrard and UEFA representatives.

“After the end of the game, the team was not allowed to enter the dressing room. Ondřej Kúdela was assaulted by player Kamara and hit with fists in the head when Rangers manager Steven Gerrard witnessed the incident. Even the UEFA representatives who were also present on the site of the incident were shocked by this behaviour.

“The team is now safe accompanied by the Scottish police.”

Kudela, who finds himself as the centre of the storm, was filmed boarding the Slavia team bus at around midnight…

