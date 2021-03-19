Sheffield Wednesday news: Ravel Morrison training with the Owls ahead of potential move

Sheffield Wednesday's chances of avoiding relegation to League One at the end of the season suffered another blow earlier this week as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough.

The Owls were seemingly on course to securing their first win under manager Darren Moore when Josh Windass fired past Terriers goalkeeper Ryan Schofield in the first-half of the clash.

However, an unfortunate own goal by Callum Paterson levelled up proceedings in the 72nd minute as both sides had to eventually settle for a point.

As a result of Birmingham City's victory over Reading, Wednesday now find themselves nine points adrift of safety in the Championship.

With the Owls needing a minor miracle to stay up, Moore could be about to bolster his midfield options by dipping into the free-agency market.

According to The Star, Ravel Morrison is currently training with the Owls as he looks to earn a deal at the club.

Released by Dutch side Ado Den Haag in January after only making four appearances in the Eredivisie, the 28-year-old has previously played at Championship level for Middlesbrough, West Ham United, Cardiff City, Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers during his career.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Morrison was once touted as one of the best young players to emerge from Manchester United's academy by Alex Ferguson, he has ultimately failed to live up to the hype after leaving the Premier League giants in 2012.

When you consider that the midfielder struggled to make any inroads at Sheffield United last season, a move across the city to Hillsborough would not only be controversial but it could also end up being an error by Wednesday.

During the 58 appearances that Morrison has made at Championship level, Morrison has only been able to find the back of the net on nine occasions.

Given that it has now been nearly seven years since he scored his last goal in the second-tier for QPR, there is no guarantee that he will be able to make a difference in this division now and thus the Owls ought to steer clear of him.

