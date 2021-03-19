Trent Alexander-Arnold: Henry Winter reacts to Liverpool star's omission

Henry Winter has questioned Gareth Southgate’s decision to leave Trent Alexander-Arnold out of England’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Last season, Alexander-Arnold played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s title-winning team, as he recorded 17 goal contributions from right-back.

However, the 22-year-old has struggled to replicate the same level of performances this year and his 2020/21 season has taken yet another blow.

In the lead-up to the international break, England manager Southgate named his 26-man squad but the Liverpool defender didn’t make the cut.

Famed journalist Henry Winter took to Twitter following the announcement to question Southgate on leaving the full-back out of the team.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold left out of the England squad. Harsh, counter-productive decision by Southgate,” Winter stated on social media.

“TAA is a fantastic attacking right back, never let Southgate down, true professional, gives everything, one of the most technical players around, passing, switching. England need him.”

It’s been a difficult season for Alexander-Arnold and the Liverpool full-back has ultimately struggled to reach the same heights that he achieved last term, recording just four goal contributions in 27 Premier League appearances.

Based upon the high level of competition for the right-back spot in the national side, Southgate’s decision to drop the defender - who Transfermarkt value at £90m - is arguably justified.

Kieran Trippier has been simply sensational for Atletico Madrid this season, as the wing-back has recorded five assists and been defensively solid, making an average of 2.3 tackles per game.

His performances under Diego Simeone have earned him a WhoScored rating of 7.26, which is a higher rating than any other defender in La Liga.

Southgate’s other right-back inclusion Reece James has also impressed for Chelsea. The 21-year-old has featured prominently under Thomas Tuchel and has recorded solid defensive numbers, such as 1.7 tackles and 1.4 tackles per game.

If Alexander-Arnold wants to regain his England starting spot, then the wing-back needs to return to the form of last season over a consistent period.

