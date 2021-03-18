Arsenal transfer news: Fabrizio Romano gives update on Martin Odegaard

Arsenal will meet Real Madrid to discuss signing Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

During the January transfer window, Odegaard made the switch from the Spanish capital to North London on a loan deal for the remainder of the season.

Since his arrival at the Emirates, the Norwegian has reportedly impressed during his brief stay in North London. Journalist Romano has recently shared that the club are looking to turn his loan deal into a permanent transfer.

“They will meet – Real Madrid and Arsenal. I can say that Arsenal have the intention of keeping Martin Odegaard,” he said on his Here We Go Podcast.

“They are so happy with the player, they are so happy with the guy, they are so happy with the professional. So really great feelings around Odegaard.

“He’s doing so well, they hope to keep the player, they will meet with Real Madrid at the end of the season, they will decide together. The situation is open because at the moment there is nothing agreed.

“It will depend who will be the manager and more. But Arsenal are so, so happy with him – so they will try to keep him but will decide with Real Madrid.”

So far this season, the loanee has made ten appearances for the Gunners and has scored in his last two outings.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

Ever since his January switch to the Premier League, Odegaard has grown in confidence and demonstrated that he’s capable of performing in the English top-flight.

Having made his debut for Norway as a 15-year-old and securing an early move to Real Madrid, the spotlight and the pressure to perform has been on the midfielder for some time.

Following various loan spells at Real Sociedad and Vitesse, the 25-cap international was given a chance at Madrid this season and made nine appearances.

But it now seems that Odegaard has finally found a home at the Emirates.

1 of 20 Who is this Champions League winner? Sulley Muntari Patrice Evra Antonio Valencia Anderson

Operating behind the striker in a creative role, the 22-year-old helps fill that Mesut Ozil-shaped void and he was particularly impressive in the North London derby.

He recorded a pass success rate of 97% and also chipped in with Arsenal’s equalising goal. His efforts at the Emirates earned him a WhoScored rating of 7.83.

Mikel Arteta has also reportedly requested to the Gunners board that they sign the Norwegian.

Bearing in mind that the Scandinavian has hit the ground running for the Gunners and the club is reportedly happy with his contribution, we may see Odegaard continue to feature in an Arsenal shirt for seasons to come.

News Now - Sport News