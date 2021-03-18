Spurs transfer news: Fabrizio Romano gives Erik Lamela update

Erik Lamela exit rumours have started to circulate but journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Tottenham man wants to stay in North London.

The Argentine winger joined Spurs during the summer of 2013 but his time at the club could potentially be coming to an end this summer.

Football Insider recently reported that Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for Lamela, as he enters the final two years of his contract this summer.

However, Romano has recently revealed on his Here We Go Podcast that Lamela has a desire to remain at the club.

“He wants to stay. He wants to focus on Tottenham,” Romano shared.

“There are a lot of rumours but he’s always focusing on Tottenham, his main idea is to stay, to fight for a place, to be a starter at Tottenham. So, at the moment he’s not planning to leave the club.

“It was the same in January when there were rumours about other countries, other clubs. No - Lamela is focusing on Tottenham. He’s happy at Tottenham so I think he will stay.”

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

If his contribution to the North London derby is anything to go by, Lamela has what it takes contribute to the Tottenham cause.

However, the question that the Argentine should ask himself is whether he’s going to get many opportunities in a Spurs shirt, and particularly under Jose Mourinho.

The Tottenham boss has provided Lamela with just ten league starts since his arrival in North London.

Competitions for places are also at an all-time high, as Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale currently lead the line for Spurs.

It’s currently unclear whether the Real Madrid loanee will stay at the Lilywhites beyond this season. However, if he returns to the Spanish capital, this may pave a way for Lamela’s return to consistent first-team action.

