"It's not a prediction... it's a spoiler."

Paul Heyman has made those seven words incredibly famous in WWE, often choosing to offer fans a glimpse into what the future holds.

So confident in the Superstar he works with - whether that be Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns - Heyman refuses to make predictions for the outcome of matches.

Instead, he offers spoilers for how they will finish.

At WrestleMania 37, Reigns is pencilled in to face Edge, a WWE legend who will no doubt push the Tribal Chief further than anyone has before.

But, even before Roman makes it to that match, he'll have to navigate past Daniel Bryan and defend his Universal Championship at Fastlane.

There's no doubt in Heyman's mind though, that Reigns will be in the main event of WrestleMania in April. There's also no doubt in his mind about how that match will end.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Heyman offered one of his famous 'spoilers' for Edge vs Reigns.

"I don't make predictions but I do offer spoilers. Nostradamus wasn’t the only one who can see into the future.

"I can clearly see the main event of WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium, with all the fireworks going off.

"Roman Reigns still the reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Heavyweight champion... standing over the decimated body of Edge."

It's fair to say Heyman expects WrestleMania to go one way and one way only. But he did also share praise for Edge, who he described as 'heroic' for choosing an a** kicking at the hands of Roman.

"Edge deserves all the credit in the world for being heroic enough to step in the ring with a champion entering his prime who is going to deliver an a** kicking to Edge that he’s never suffered before in his entire life.

It takes a lot of bravery to pursue your dreams knowing that you won't be able to achieve them and that you're going to get your face kicked in because of it.

"A lot of credit to Edge for following his dreams even though he knows deep down he's just going to get hurt."

Watch SmackDown every Friday night live on BT Sport. WrestleMania streams live on Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, on WWE Network.

