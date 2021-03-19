The inquest begins this morning into Tottenham's farcical Europa League exit.

Spurs crashed out after a 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb having gone into the second leg with a two-goal lead.

Factor in the news this week that Dinamo manager Zoran Mamic had been sentenced to four years in prison and the club had to find an emergency replacement, and it's a pretty humbling state of affairs for Jose Mourinho's side.

Mourinho himself gave an emotional post-match interview in which he attacked his players' attitude.

That was nothing compared to Hugo Lloris' furious tirade, however, as the Spurs skipper hinted at a dressing room split.

"I think we are all more than disappointed," he said. "It's just a disgrace. I just hope everyone in the changing room feels responsible of the situation because it's a disgrace.

"Talking about the game of Sunday (the north London derby defeat to Arsenal) it's not the right moment, the taste of the defeat tonight is more than painful and we are all responsible...

"I think the team at the moment is a reflection of what's going on in the club. We have a lack of basics, lack of fundamentals and all our performance is just in relation of that. Mentally we should be stronger, more competitive, today I didn't feel that on the field."

When pressed on what he meant by events inside the club, he added:

"The way we play is just not enough... Whatever is the decision of the manager, you have to follow the way of the team. If you follow the team only when you are in the starting XI, that causes big problems for the team... Today I think is the consequence of that.

"We had great moments in the past because of the trust, togetherness that was in the team, today I'm not sure about that...

"What is more painful is the feeling that we came here without the desire to win the game and when you are a competitor you cannot behave in that way.

Lloris spoke for seven minutes and Spurs fans will be particularly interested to know he was referring to when he attacked their fringe players - Dele Alli, Gareth Bale?

The World Cup winner naturally stopped short of naming names, but he made a further assault on his team's mentality.

"As I said it's a disgrace, and we can only feel sorry for the fans," he added. "Every year they are full of hopes and again this competition will mean a lot.

"It's not because there are two, three, four players that are going to step up, we need more than that, that's something that we must understand.

"On the bench there is an influence to have, to push the others, in training sessions the same, everybody has to be ready to push and make sure that he is ready to help the team, it's not only, stay on the side and complain, because in the end what we have to respect is the badge and that's the most important thing."

News Now - Sport News