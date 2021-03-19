Crystal Palace transfers: Eagles keen on Sampdoria midfielder

Crystal Palace are keen on Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, as reported by Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb.

The Danish youngster is currently attracting plenty of attention, with Serie A leaders Inter Milan also reportedly tracking his progress.

Price-tag and contract situation:

According to Transfermarkt, Damsgaard is currently valued at £7.2m. This has risen since last summer, when his value was £5.85m.

Having only joined Sampdoria last year, the 20-year-old still has plenty of time remaining on his deal with the Genoa-based club. His contract is not set to expire until 2024.

Statistics:

After arriving from his homeland back in September, Damsgaard has taken little time to settle in. He has featured in 25 Serie A matches this season, scoring twice and delivering four assists. Experienced winger Antonio Candreva is the only Sampdoria player with more assists to his name this term.

Damsgaard's final ball also stands out when compared to Palace's current crop of attackers. None of Roy Hodgson's men have provided more assists than the one-cap international.

Further evidence of his creativity comes in the 'key passes' category. Damsgaard has recorded 18 key passes in the league - ranking him in the top five amongst his teammates.

Expert opinion:

Damsgaard has flourished under the watchful eye of veteran manager Claudio Ranieri this year.

Speaking last month, the former Chelsea and Leicester coach praised the young midfielder, whilst claiming that the best is still to come.

As quoted by Football Italia, he told DAZN: "Damsgaard has quality and personality. He is still very young and needs more experience. He can play various roles and has room for improvement.

"He is very much focused on the offensive phase and the defensive phase on the flanks. He must improve his defending in the middle of the pitch, but it’s a pleasure to coach him.”

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

Verdict:

Palace look set for a major overhaul this summer, with 13 players out of contract and Hodgson's future appearing uncertain - his own deal is due to expire as well.

It promises to be a key transfer window for chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman, as the club reportedly look to move towards signing younger players.

Currently, Palace have the oldest average squad age in the Premier League.

With this in mind, bringing in a 20-year-old who is already playing regularly in a major European league seems like a wise investment.

Signing Damsgaard could help usher in this seemingly planned new era at the club - one built around the longevity of youth and more sustainable for years to come.

According to Matt Woosnam, moving to a more sustainable approach is indeed one of Crystal Palace's objectives for the summer.

News Now - Sport News