Manchester United sealed their progression to the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday evening.

After drawing 1-1 with AC Milan at Old Trafford, United went into the second leg in Italy needing a positive result.

And they managed to get what they needed as they won 1-0 at the San Siro.

After a goalless first half, Paul Pogba was introduced at the interval and it took him just three minutes to find the net.

Usain Bolt is a massive United fan and he was keeping track of their progress on Thursday, tweeting his joy when Pogba found the opener.

But he hasn't been overly happy with the Red Devils' season as a whole.

The legendary Jamaican sprinter spoke to CNN before the game, where he gave his thoughts on their campaign so far.

And he didn't hold back.

ON THE SEASON SO FAR

"It's not been the best season," Bolt told CNN. "In fact, I'm actually surprised we're in second place, you know what I mean, because it's been so up and down.

"So I'm just happy that we're in the top four. Now hopefully we get at least one trophy this year because I think we definitely need one. So I just got to cross my fingers and hope for the best!"

ON OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER

Bolt isn't convinced with Solskjaer and says he needs to 'change' if he is to be successful at the club.

"He's too nice," Bolt said of the United boss. "That's the only thing I can say, he's too nice. He never really says anything bad about any player, even if they don't play good and that's the only thing.

"But if he changes and really pressures the players, you know what I mean, calls them out sometimes when they really didn't put their all into it, then I feel like he should stay because he is cool and the fans love him."

ON FRED

It's fair to say that Bolt doesn't have a very high opinion of Fred.

Solskjaer is a big fan of Fred - he's featured 36 times this season - but Bolt thinks he doesn't deserve to be playing that much.

"I think Fred should not be in the midfield," he added. "I think he is lacking so much. He works hard, but he's lacking passing and he gives away a lot of cheap fouls in bad areas."

ON EDINSON CAVANI

Cavani, now 34, has not been a regular for United this season. But Bolt thinks he should feature more.

"I think [Edinson] Cavani needs to play more," he said. "I definitely feel like as long as he's fit, he should be on the field, you know what I mean."

ON BRUNO FERNANDES

Bolt was also very complimentary of United's star man, Fernandes. But he shared his concern that United are too reliant on him.

"It's been brilliant," Bolt said of Fernandes. "He's outstanding, but it worries me to know that if Bruno doesn't play, we look shaky, we don't look like a football team, you know what I mean.

"He has to play every game, but I love his energy, I love he always wants to be playing, even if we're leading by 10 he wants to be on the field and that's how players should be; he always wants to be on the field, always wants to do well and always just push yourself to be the best version of himself."

1 of 20 Let's start with an easy one. Which footballer do these eyes belong to? Dele Alli Cristiano Ronaldo Joao Cancelo Ander Herrera

News Now - Sport News