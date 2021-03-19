Jose Mourinho suffered one of the worst nights of his managerial career on Thursday as Tottenham were dumped out of the Europa League following a shock 3-0 defeat away at Dinamo Zagreb.

Spurs led 2-0 on aggregate heading into the last-16 second leg but capitulated in Croatia.

The impressive Mislav Orsic sent the tie to extra-time with two second-half goals before completing his hat-trick in the 106th minute.

Mourinho apologised to Tottenham’s fans after the match, although an increasing number of supporters appear to be rapidly losing faith in the experienced Portuguese coach who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November 2019.

“I’m disappointed with the difference of attitude between one team and the other,” Mourinho was quoted as saying by The Guardian after the match. “I feel sorry that my team – I belong to that team – is the team that didn’t bring to the game not just the basics of football but, I believe, the basics of life, which is to respect our jobs and to give everything.

“I don’t need external critics because I feel deeply hurt with what happened with my team. I don’t want to say much more than that. On behalf of my team, in spite of some of them maybe not sharing my feelings and emotions, I can only apologise to the Tottenham supporters.”

Mourinho also took the time to visit Dinamo’s dressing room after the match. Footage posted to social media showed the 58-year-old applauding the home side’s players for their deserved victory.

However, former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel was not impressed with Mourinho’s post-match actions.

Speaking live on CBS Sports, Schmeichel said he would be “seriously cross” if he was one of Mourinho’s players and saw footage of his boss visiting the opponent’s dressing room so soon after the final whistle.

The Dane, 57, believes it was all a show for social media and claims Sir Alex Ferguson would never have reacted to such a humiliating defeat in this fashion.

“If that was my manager after the game and I was part of what happened there, I’d be seriously cross as a player,” the legendary ‘keeper said.

“For me, he’s got to go back to his own dressing room and got to do whatever a manager does behind closed doors.

“For me, he’s playing to social media. He’s detaching himself from the event. He should be in the dressing room, talking to his players and making sure they understand that what has just happened is unacceptable.

“You would *never* have seen Alex Ferguson do that. He would have done whatever he had to do in his own camp - and afterwards he would have paid respect [to the opponent].

“This is directly after the game. I wouldn’t have liked that.”

Watch Schmeichel blast Mourinho here…

Mourinho and his players will now be under significant pressure to bounce back with a victory away at Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

Following back-to-back defeats against fierce rivals Arsenal and now Dinamo Zagreb, another defeat before the international break would leave serious question marks over the Tottenham manager’s future.

