Spurs Europa League exit: Jermaine Jenas' tweet about Arsenal fans has aged terribly

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas' tweet from earlier this week has come back to haunt him after Spurs' humiliating exit from the Europa League on Thursday night.

Leading 2-0 from the first leg against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, Tottenham appeared to be in control of the tie. However, the North London club capitulated in the reverse fixture as a Mislav Orsic hat-trick handed Dinamo a 3-0 win on the night, securing a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

The defeat was particularly humbling for Spurs given that Dinamo's manager Zoran Mamic was jailed for over four years at the start of the week for fraud.

Jenas had appeared confident that his old club would get the job done, and bounce back from Sunday's loss to bitter rivals Arsenal.

On Tuesday, he took to Twitter to goad Arsenal supporters by sending out a video of himself driving at high speed on MOTDX, accompanied by the message: "Live footage of me trying to escape all these Arsenal fans attacking my social media! ye you got the win but let’s talk come the end of the season... maybe after a europa league final."

He may wish he had not done that, as whilst Arsenal booked their place in the quarter-finals by edging past Olympiacos, Spurs are now no longer in Europe, and face the prospect of their season petering out.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

It seems that Jenas' attitude heading into Thursday's game was similar to the one held by Tottenham's players.

The side lacked urgency from the outset, and hardly created an opportunity until the tie was back in the balance.

Even then, it wasn't enough as Dinamo held on for a famous victory. Coming off the back of a disappointing derby defeat, this was not the response that Jose Mourinho would have been looking for from his squad.

Spurs still hold a four-point advantage over the Gunners in the league, and could still finish above Mikel Arteta's side once more.

Yet Tottenham's season now seems to be falling apart, with the League Cup final next month being their only realistic chance to salvage something from the campaign. Unfortunately for them, they must beat an irrepressible Manchester City side to get their hands on some silverware for the first time since 2008.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are still in Europe, and have the chance to better Tottenham's season in the coming weeks.

